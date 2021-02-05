IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $592.60

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.60 and traded as high as $598.00. IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) shares last traded at $593.00, with a volume of 19,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £485.41 million and a P/E ratio of 123.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.99.

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables enterprises automate digital customer communications and interactions. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise cloud communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

