Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.00. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,882,293 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £23.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

