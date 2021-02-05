ImmunoGen (IMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

