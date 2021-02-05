ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Up 10%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) shares were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 199,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 129,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 2.36% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent SEC filing.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.