Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

