Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.98 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.18 or 0.00038596 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 194.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

