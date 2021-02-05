Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.42

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 91556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$114.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,704.61.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$365.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

