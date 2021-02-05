Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.02

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and traded as high as $143.30. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 1,273,985 shares traded.

INDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

