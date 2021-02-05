Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 65,516,047 shares changing hands.

About Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

