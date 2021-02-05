Inex Project (INEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 90.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $180,377.31 and $16.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

Inex Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

