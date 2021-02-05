Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €35.50 ($41.76) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

