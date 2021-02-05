Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.87 ($37.50).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

