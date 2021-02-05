Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
