Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

