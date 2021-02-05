Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 292,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

