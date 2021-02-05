Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 292,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
See Also: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.