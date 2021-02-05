Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.39. 292,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

