Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.39. 292,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.