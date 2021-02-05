Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $467.06

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $467.06 and traded as high as $536.00. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $525.40, with a volume of 1,519,546 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa plc (INF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

