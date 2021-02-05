Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 5.9%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Information Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRMTF)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.