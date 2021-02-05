Ink Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,517.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $808,741.58 and approximately $60,517.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

