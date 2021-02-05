Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGXF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

