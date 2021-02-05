Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.60. 6,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.