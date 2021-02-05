Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Up 6%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.27. 192,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 73,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $64,263,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $53,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $30,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 129,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,164,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

