Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Inseego worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 138,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 299.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 256,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 192,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock valued at $64,310,199. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

