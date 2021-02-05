Insider Buying: Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Insider Purchases £50,000 in Stock

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) insider Mark Culbert bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).
UFO opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.97. Alien Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.19 ($0.04).
About Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L)
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.