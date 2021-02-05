Insider Buying: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Purchases 2,770 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.