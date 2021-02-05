Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Purchases 173,939 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider David Smith bought 173,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).
LON KAV traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.87 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 935,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.61. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Kavango Resources Company Profile
