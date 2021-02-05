Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Purchases 173,939 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider David Smith bought 173,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).

LON KAV traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.87 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 935,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.61. Kavango Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

