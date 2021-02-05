Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Clynton R. Nauman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,440,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,882,283.50.

Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.