Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Clynton R. Nauman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,440,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,882,283.50.
Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$306.51 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
