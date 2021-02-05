Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Morgan James Poliquin sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,544,029.56.
TSE:AMM traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$115.73 million and a PE ratio of -34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.60.
About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO)
