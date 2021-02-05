Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Morgan James Poliquin sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,544,029.56.

TSE:AMM traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$115.73 million and a PE ratio of -34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.60.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

