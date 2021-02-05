Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 264,925 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.