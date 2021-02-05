Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 84,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,949. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

