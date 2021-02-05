Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 84,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,949. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.17.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.
