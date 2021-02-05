Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $18,095,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

