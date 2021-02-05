Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
