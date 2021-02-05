Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

