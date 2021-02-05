Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 1,015,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,648. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $238.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
