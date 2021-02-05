Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 1,015,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,648. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $238.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

