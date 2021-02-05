Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $27.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,506.88. 309,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,380. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,427.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,303.01.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.