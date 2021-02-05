Insider Selling: Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert B. Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,022,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

