Insider Selling: Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Shares of LON:GHE opened at GBX 827.50 ($10.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 791.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 739.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gresham House plc has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £265.56 million and a PE ratio of -97.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 839 ($10.96) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

