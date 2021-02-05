Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Sells 13,251 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Griffon stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

