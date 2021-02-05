Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Director Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.79. 2,144,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,355. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

