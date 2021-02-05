Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,355. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

