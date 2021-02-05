Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 280 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

