Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,633,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KOSS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.