Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $2,963,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,258,731.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 4,776,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Koss Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
