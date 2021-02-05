Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 142 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.35. 135,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $245.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 182,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

