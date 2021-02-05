Insider Selling: New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 749,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

