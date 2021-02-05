Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

