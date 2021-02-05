Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

