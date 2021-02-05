Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84.

Shares of SGEN traded up $25.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.61. 3,142,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,688. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

