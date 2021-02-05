Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEAS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 1,269,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $6,801,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.