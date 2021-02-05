Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells 2,093 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45.

On Monday, November 16th, James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $16.18 on Friday, hitting $256.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.94.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

