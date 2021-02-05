Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 14,544 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. 349,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,122. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

