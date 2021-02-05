Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells 2,255 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 349,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,122. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

